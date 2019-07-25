mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Nas X & RM Of BTS Remix "Old Town Road" Into "Seoul Town Road"

Erika Marie
July 25, 2019 01:23
It's like Groundhog's Day.


It'll be 2025 and we're still going to be receiving "Old Town Road" remixes. For those of you who thought that "Old Town Road" was making its decline, Lil Nas X's history-making single is enjoying its 16th week on the Billboard charts. If the young artist is able to keep that number one spot for another week, he'll have the longest-running single in history. It's even more impressive because it was his first song that only gained popularity because it went viral on the TikTok app. 

For this version, Lil Nas X and RM from the superstar K-Pop group BTS trade verses on "Seoul Town Road." The song runs under two minutes as RM's additions only include adding a verse and harmonizing on the chorus. Previous remixes have included artists like Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey,Diplo, and cupcakKe. Give this one a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I got the homis in my bag (Yeah)
Have you heard of that? (Yeah)
Homis made of steel, from Korea, they the best

