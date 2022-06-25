Last weekend, we spotlighted CeeLo Green and Eminem's collaboration from Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic on our Fire Emoji update, and this Saturday, we have several other joint tracks (as well as some solo releases) for you to stream and share with your friends.

First up is "Real Talk" from Roddy Ricch's 3-pack EP arrival, followed up Money Man's "Cowboy" from his Big Money project, featuring G Herbo, Nardo Wick, BC Jroc, Benny the Butcher, Prezzy, and Juney Knotzz.

We also heard from a talented group – Dot Da Genius, Kid Cudi, Denzel Curry, and JID – as they linked up for "Talk About Me," which is perfectly rivalled by another quad of rappers – YG, Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA – on "Run."

Next up we have an unexpected joint single from Lil Nas X and Louisana's own YoungBoy NeverBrokeAgain called "Late To Da Party," on which the "Ole Town Road" hitmaker continues to troll BET for their failure to nominate him for an award.

Our final addition from this New Music Friday is Eminem and Snoop Dogg's "From The D 2 The LBC," which fans of the rap legends have been absolutely loving – check it all out below, and let us know what songs you think we missed in the comments.