It looks like Lil Nas X has himself a new friend in Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. On Tuesday night, the two were spotted hanging out together backstage at Amazon’s post-Prime Day concert, along with pop singer Katy Perry.

Amazon held their post-prime day concert for its employees at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington where Lil Nas X & Katy Perry performed in front of about 45,000 workers. After the show though, the three were photographed backstage, with Bezos rocking X's graffiti-tagged leather coat, and X holding Katy’s cute little puppy. Lil Nas posted the pic with the caption, "I am now the new owner of amazon and i stole katy perry's dog.”

The event went down just weeks after Bezo’s had Taylor Swift headline the annual Amazon Prime Day concert in NYC.

In addition, Katy also treated the crowd with her first-ever live performance of "Never Really Over,” which you can see for yourself (below). Check that performance out along with pics from last night (below).

Should Bezos continue to do these employee concerts or should he just pay his workers more money?