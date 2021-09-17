mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Want To Be The Daily "Scoop"

Alex Zidel
September 17, 2021 10:21
Lil Nas X comes through with the long-awaited "Scoop" from his debut album.


After months of teases and over a year of snippets, Lil Nas X has finally given birth to his baby, his debut studio album MONTERO. Featuring fifteen songs and features from Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and more, the body of work comes after a masterfully planned rollout from Lil Nas, who has cemented himself as one of the core pop stars of modern music.

As part of the album rollout, Lil Nas started teasing his upcoming song releases on social media as early as last year, and "Scoop" was one of the songs that fans gravitated toward. Finally, the track is available for streaming, and it includes a feature from Doja Cat.

This one will be perfect for your next pilates workout, or for when you're simply at the crib going crazy. 

Check out "Scoop" below and be sure to stream Lil Nas X's debut album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tomorrow is my day off
All them rehearsals got mÐµ tight, look at the payoff
And now my body look like something you'd Ðµat cake off
I just got my veneers out, bitches wanna rip they face up

