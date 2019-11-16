Every so often, an unexpected musical pairing takes hold and captivates the world. This summer, the duo proved to be Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, who linked up for an absolutely massive remix of "Old Town Road." So much so that the single captivated both the country and hip-hop crowds, with the former opening their arms and welcoming the young Tik-Tok star into the fold. To their credit, "Old Town Road" was hardly a wham-bam-thank-you-ma'am affair; they went on to shoot a video, perform the song live on numerous occasions, and forge a tried and true bromance in the process.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Naturally, many have been wondering whether they would saddle up for another go-around down the ol' dusty trail. According to a report from the Wisconsin Gazette, the pair will be reuniting for an "original song," though following up the phenomenon that is "Old Town Road" is no easy feat. To be fair, they don't have to; the fact that they're continuing their creative journey as a team is admirable in itself.

In that same report from The Gazette, Cyrus looked back on the song's success with a humble message. "It was a song that people sang, they danced, it was something that people could find in common with each other, and it's been quite a ride to be a part of this phenomenon," he explained. Are you excited to see what these two cook up in the lab? If so, do you think they'll continue to tap into the country market?

[via]