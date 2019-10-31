Few outfits are as iconic in the history of hip-hop music as Cam'ron's pink fur coat and flip phone. The 43-year-old Dipset rapper will live on forever as a meme because of the outrageous outfit, which has cemented him as a fashion legend. Killa Cam is an incredible rapper but the younger generation knows him mostly because of his outlandish pink fur and, being the young artist that he is, Lil Nas X decided to pay homage to one of the living greats with a recreation of the moment, complete with a phone in his hand.

At first glance, you might even think that this is the original photo. That's how perfectly Lil Nas X got this down. The "Panini" rapper came through with a headband, coat, flip phone, chains, white tee, and more to basically take the crown for this year's "Best Costume" award. We've been keeping track of all the hottest Halloween fits but this one might just take the cake. Travis Scott dressed up as Allen Iverson and Wiz Khalifa took the opportunity to flex his new relationship. While LNX's costume has been done before, his execution is damn-near flawless and we've got to give him props for that.

What do you think? Did he kill it?