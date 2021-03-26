Today, Lil Nas X returned with his long-awaited pop-crossover "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," the Atlanta rapper's first single since last November's "HOLIDAY." Along with the song, Lil Nas X also shared one of the most talked-about music videos in a while, since perhaps the highly suggestive "Throat Baby (Remix)" video from BRS Kash. Regardless of the backlash that the "MONTERO" video has been receiving from conservatives, it appears that the early reception of Lil Nas X's new single has been overwhelmingly positive, so it only makes sense that the "Old Town Road" artist would take a moment to celebrate.

In the clip archived by DJ Akademiks, Lil Nas X is seen pouring some champagne into one of his Grammy trophies before taking a much-deserved sip. Last year, Lil Nas X took home two Grammys thanks to the success of "Old Town Road," one for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and another for Best Music Video. Now, according to Akademiks' post, it appears that Lil Nas X is following in the recent footsteps of Blue Ivy Carter and celebrating his success by taking a drink from his esteemed Grammy trophy. By taking his victory sip, Lil Nas X has officially joined the ranks of Certified Love Boy artist Drake and Blue Ivy's father Jay-Z as one of the rappers who have notably turned their Grammy awards into drinking cups.

If you're interested in seeing the music video that everyone has been talking about, check out the visuals for Lil Nas X's new single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" below.