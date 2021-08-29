Lil Muk Samples "When I See U" On New Track "See Me"

Riding Philadelphia artist Lil Muk has been making a name for himself thanks to some emotionally honest tracks that speak about street life and the pitfalls that lifestyle can lead to. Overall, Muk has proven to be a solid artist who can spit bars and sing melodies, which is the type of versatility you need to stay relevant in today's landscape. This past week, Muk came through with his latest effort "See Me," which features a sample of Fantasia's "When I See U."

Earlier this year, Foolio used this song as a diss towards Yungeen Ace, although with Muk's song, he looks to take a more positive approach. Throughout the song, Muk sings about the things he has been through and the struggles he pushed through in order to become the man he is today. It's a powerful track that will serve as the perfect introduction to the artist if you're not familiar with his work.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah I had a chance, took advantage, what you mad for

They don't see the struggle, just these Gucci's I paid cash for