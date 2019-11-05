Lil Mosey Unleashes New Banger "Live This Wild"

Lil Mosey has been putting in work over the past year and some change. Northsbest helped solidify him as a new artist to keep an eye out for and he hasn't disappointed this year. The rapper's follow-up Certified Hitmaker is set to drop this Friday. Before its release, Mosey came through with another new cut off of the project, "Live This Wild." The new single is a strong indication of what we can expect from him on his forthcoming project which is hopefully, certified hits as the project's title suggest.

Mosey's latest single follows a string of drops to build the hype including some high profile collabs. He teamed up with Chris Brown for "G Walk" and later, joined forces with Gunna on "Stuck In A Dream."

Keep your eyes peeled for Certified Hitmaker.

Quotable Lyrics

I made a hunnid bands, that's when I stepped in

Put some money in the safe and brought the rest in

I just put some snowflakes on my neckless

He just went in debt, then why you flexin'?

