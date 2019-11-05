mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Mosey Unleashes New Banger "Live This Wild"

Aron A.
November 05, 2019 18:17
Lil Mosey is back with his new single.


Lil Mosey has been putting in work over the past year and some change. Northsbest helped solidify him as a new artist to keep an eye out for and he hasn't disappointed this year. The rapper's follow-up Certified Hitmaker is set to drop this Friday. Before its release, Mosey came through with another new cut off of the project, "Live This Wild." The new single is a strong indication of what we can expect from him on his forthcoming project which is hopefully, certified hits as the project's title suggest. 

Mosey's latest single follows a string of drops to build the hype including some high profile collabs. He teamed up with Chris Brown for "G Walk" and later, joined forces with Gunna on "Stuck In A Dream."

Keep your eyes peeled for Certified Hitmaker.

Quotable Lyrics
I made a hunnid bands, that's when I stepped in
Put some money in the safe and brought the rest in
I just put some snowflakes on my neckless
He just went in debt, then why you flexin'?

Lil Mosey
Lil Mosey certified hitmaker new song
Lil Mosey Unleashes New Banger "Live This Wild"
