Lil Mosey Returns With His Latest Single "Top Gone" Ft. Lunay

Lil Mosey has been living up to the title of Certified Hitmaker. Though he faced doubts about his trajectory at first, he's been gaining a lot of steam with "Blueberry Faygo" that's broken into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. His album Certified Hitmaker made rounds throughout 2019, though it seems like Mosey himself is ready to make even more moves.

The rapper returned today with his brand new single, "Top Gone." His latest song is another display of his ability to effortlessly create infectious earworms for hooks. He calls on Puerto Rican singer Lunay for assistance on the track. Mosey's taking things in new directions with this song while still remaining in his comfort zone.

We're excited to see what he has up his sleeve for the remainder of the year.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby don't you stress

Gon' let a n***a flex

Lil Mama, I'mma thumb through it

I know he's upset because ridin' in a Vet

And the top all gone