mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Mosey Returns With His Latest Single "Top Gone" Ft. Lunay

Aron A.
August 05, 2020 20:43
80 Views
01
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Top Gone
Lil Mosey Feat. Lunay

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Mosey and Lunay join forces for a new song.


Lil Mosey has been living up to the title of Certified Hitmaker. Though he faced doubts about his trajectory at first, he's been gaining a lot of steam with "Blueberry Faygo" that's broken into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. His album Certified Hitmaker made rounds throughout 2019, though it seems like Mosey himself is ready to make even more moves.

The rapper returned today with his brand new single, "Top Gone." His latest song is another display of his ability to effortlessly create infectious earworms for hooks. He calls on Puerto Rican singer Lunay for assistance on the track. Mosey's taking things in new directions with this song while still remaining in his comfort zone.

We're excited to see what he has up his sleeve for the remainder of the year.

Quotable Lyrics
Baby don't you stress
Gon' let a n***a flex
Lil Mama, I'mma thumb through it
I know he's upset because ridin' in a Vet
And the top all gone

Lil Mosey
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  80
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Mosey Lunay
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Mosey Returns With His Latest Single "Top Gone" Ft. Lunay
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject