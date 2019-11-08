Lil Mosey Drops Off "Certified Hitmaker" Ft. Chris Brown, Gunna, Trippie Redd, & AJ Tracey

In 2018, Lil Mosey commanded attention with his debut major label release Northsbest, and since that time the 17-year-old rapper has toured the world and grown his fanbase into the millions. Early Friday morning, Lil Mosey returned with his sophomore effort Certified Hitmaker, and by the title alone it's clear that the confident high schooler believes that he holds the key to making popular songs. That just may be true considering "viral sensation" track record.

Lil Mosey called on a handful of features for Certified Hitmaker including Gunna, AJ Tracey, Trippie Redd, and even a collaboration with Indigo's finest Chris Brown. The rapper revealed on Instagram that he's been working on this project for a while and he has new music videos dropping soon, so give Certified Hitmaker a spin and let us know if you're vibin' to this one.

Tracklist

1. So Fast

2. Live This Wild

3. Speed Racin

4. Rockstars

5. Stuck in a Dream ft. Gunna

6. Rose Gold

7. Dreamin

8. Bankroll ft. AJ Tracey

9. See My Baby

10. Jet to the West

11. Space Coupe

12. G Walk with Chris Brown

13. Never Scared ft. Trippie Redd

14. Kari's World