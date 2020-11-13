Lil Mosey Drops Another Hit With "Jumpin Out The Face"

Lil Mosey is one of the most in-demand hitmakers on the planet right now. After delivering some scorching hot bangers in "Noticed" and "Blueberry Faygo", the 18-year-old Seattle native looks to come through on his next big record.

Announcing the upcoming release of his mixtape, titled Universal, Lil Mosey dropped his new single "Jumpin Out The Face" alongside its accompanying music video today.

"Droppin back to back singles real soon then universal," tweeted Mosey back in October, suggesting that another single could come soon. "2020 gon be a big year."

This could be another hit for the certified star, who continues to impress with each new release.

How are you feeling about this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Hop in a Rolls-Royce, I'm slidin' down the street

Got a bad bitch to the left and the right of me

Diamonds got me wet like the sea

I'm that n***a, yeah, I'm what thÐµy like to see, yeah

Walked in with a hundred racks in my pockÐµt

Copped it, I keep cashin' out, I can't stop this

Rocket, I'm straight to the moon, told them "watch this"

VVs on my watch, yeah, VVs on my necklace