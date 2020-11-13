mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Mosey Drops Another Hit With "Jumpin Out The Face"

Alex Zidel
November 13, 2020 16:38
3 Views
00
0
Mogul Vision/Interscope RecordsMogul Vision/Interscope Records
Mogul Vision/Interscope Records

Jumpin Out The Face
Lil Mosey
Produced by Hitmaka

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Mosey releases his new single "Jumpin Out The Face" before his upcoming mixtape.


Lil Mosey is one of the most in-demand hitmakers on the planet right now. After delivering some scorching hot bangers in "Noticed" and "Blueberry Faygo", the 18-year-old Seattle native looks to come through on his next big record.

Announcing the upcoming release of his mixtape, titled Universal, Lil Mosey dropped his new single "Jumpin Out The Face" alongside its accompanying music video today.

"Droppin back to back singles real soon then universal," tweeted Mosey back in October, suggesting that another single could come soon. "2020 gon be a big year."

This could be another hit for the certified star, who continues to impress with each new release.

How are you feeling about this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Hop in a Rolls-Royce, I'm slidin' down the street
Got a bad bitch to the left and the right of me
Diamonds got me wet like the sea
I'm that n***a, yeah, I'm what thÐµy like to see, yeah
Walked in with a hundred racks in my pockÐµt
Copped it, I keep cashin' out, I can't stop this
Rocket, I'm straight to the moon, told them "watch this"
VVs on my watch, yeah, VVs on my necklace

Lil Mosey
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  3
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Mosey Hitmaka new song new music universal 30 Roc
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Mosey Drops Another Hit With "Jumpin Out The Face"
12
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject