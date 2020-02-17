It's easy for lies to proliferate on the Internet and Lil Mosey had to take a moment out of his day to address one circulating about himself. The 18-year-old rapper is currently on tour in Europe and an IG Live stream sparked rumors that he was jumped in Helsinki, Finland. The footage shows a gang of rowdy delinquents running up on a dude in a hood and throwing punches. The rumor seems to have stemmed from a subsequent IG Story that the perpetrator posted that read, "Fuckin pussy @lilmosey."

In light of Lil Mosey clarifying that nothing of the sort had occurred, the whole rumble appears to have been staged. Everything about the video is super goofy and it seems like a case of some Scandinavian teens desperately chasing clout.

The 2019 XXL Freshman dispelled the rumor by sharing a video of himself living it up, totally unbothered, in Helsinki. "What you talking about I got jumped and all that? I'm the type of n**** you cant even see," he boasts as he exits an elevator with his arms wrapped around two girls. His friend/hypeman recording shouts in the background, Stop playing with my son. Never jumped. Never touched. You see how he moving in Helsinki."