Lil Mosey Counts His Blessings On "Holy Water"

Aron A.
January 25, 2021 14:04
Lil Mosey is coming strong with his latest single.


Lil Mosey made it clear that he can make a hit. The rapper dropped his debut album, Certified Hitmaker in 2019 which produced the single "Blueberry Faygo" and "G Walk" ft. Chris Brown. With a slew of singles released throughout 2020 to hold his fans over, it appears that his sophomore album is on the horizon.

Mosey emerged with his first drop of the year, setting the tone for 2021 with the release of "Holy Water." His latest record is an infectious bop, one fitting for the morning commute, as his syrupy auto-tuned flows tangle through reggae-tinged production. The song doesn't stray far away from what he usually offers but it is consistent with the title of his debut album.

Check out Lil Mosey's new record, "Holy Water" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Woke up feeling good, drinking holy water, hey
Thought I found a down bitch but I never found her, aye
Just dropped six bands, that's a hunnid today
And I'll still rob your peoples 'cause I'm stuck in my ways 

