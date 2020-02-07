Lil Mosey Achieves TikTok Fame With "Blueberry Faygo"

You may feel as though you've already heard Lil Mosey's song "Blueberry Faygo" a million times already even though it only officially came out a few hours ago. If it sounds familiar, that's probably because it is. The track was leaked months ago and it became a celebrated success on TikTok, racking up some major attention for the 18-year-old Seattle rapper. Becoming a major trend on the social platform, "Blueberry Faygo" was uploaded by fans and hackers attempting to capitalize on its streaming potential, using names like "Blueberry Fuego," "Blueberry Fayego," and other wrap-arounds. Now, Lil Mosey is finally getting credit for the hit, which is already sure to become his most popular song to date.

"Blueberry Faygo" is a bouncy summer joint, ready for the warmer months ahead. The youngster's clever scheme in the hook helps fans remember all the words, counting up and using nursery rhyme tactics to ensure a hit on his part. To his credit, it worked.

After a ceremonious run on the unreleased circuit, Lil Mosey's "Blueberry Faygo" has finally arrived. Listen to the final version below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

One bad bitch and she do what I say so

Two big .40s and a big ass Draco

Three more millions when you ask how my day go

Poured up a 4, now that blueberry Faygo

One false move, and we straight to shooting shit

Two small bands just to take you out real quick

Three more hoes, pull up, I'm fucking shit

That's how it goes, big bands, I'm thumbin' shit