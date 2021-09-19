mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Moe 6Blocka Takes It To "8Block"

Aron A.
September 19, 2021 16:53
78 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

8Block
Lil Moe 6Blocka

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Moe 6Blocka pulls up with a banger.


Drill continues to be dominating the globe, from Ghana to New York City. But, it's still the language of Chicago in every way. We've seen a new generation of drill rappers from the Chi emerge. Of course, the late King Von was on pace to be leading the way for them. However, Lil Moe 6Blocka has been putting in serious work this year and he continues to keep it pushing with every single release.

This week, the rapper slid through with his latest drop, "8Block." Backed by eerie, sinister drill production, the rapper makes it clear that he is not the one to be played with. "N***as be hidin', they don't want know smoke with us," he raps on the record.

Check the latest out from Lil Moe 6Blocka below.

Quotable Lyrics
I got some shit that's hot as an oven
He trying to run, and I run up in trunks
I don't like n***as who think they tough
If you ain't Scrap Gang, fuck where you from 

Lil Moe 6Blocka
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  78
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Moe 6Blocka
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Moe 6Blocka Takes It To "8Block"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject