Lil Moe 6Blocka Takes It To "8Block"

Drill continues to be dominating the globe, from Ghana to New York City. But, it's still the language of Chicago in every way. We've seen a new generation of drill rappers from the Chi emerge. Of course, the late King Von was on pace to be leading the way for them. However, Lil Moe 6Blocka has been putting in serious work this year and he continues to keep it pushing with every single release.

This week, the rapper slid through with his latest drop, "8Block." Backed by eerie, sinister drill production, the rapper makes it clear that he is not the one to be played with. "N***as be hidin', they don't want know smoke with us," he raps on the record.

Check the latest out from Lil Moe 6Blocka below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got some shit that's hot as an oven

He trying to run, and I run up in trunks

I don't like n***as who think they tough

If you ain't Scrap Gang, fuck where you from