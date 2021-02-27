mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Mo Returns To The R&B Scene With "Broken Heart" Single

Erika Marie
February 27, 2021 01:21
91 Views
00
2
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Broken Heart
Lil Mo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The music icon is known for her classic hits but hasn't released an album since 2014.


It's been a while since we received new music from Lil Mo. The celebrated singer is responsible for belting out a few of our favorite R&B and Hip Hop hits, including "Superwoman Pt. II" and "Can't Let You Go" with Fabolous, as well as "Hot Boyz" with Missy Elliott, "Wifey" with Next, "Take Me Away" Featuring Maino, and "Put It on Me" with Ja Rule and Vita. As much as she's respected by her fellow artists and fans alike, Mo hasn't released a new album since 2014's The Scarlett Letter.

Over the years, fans have seen Lil Mo make a few reality television appearances on shows like R&B Divas: Los Angeles, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and Love & Hip Hop New York. It looks like Mo is back in the studio because she recently released her latest single "Broken Heart," and she may be pulling from real-life circumstances as inspiration. Her tumultuous marriage with estranged husband Karl Dargan has been played out for a global audience, and on the track, Mo is trying to rebuild after a shattering breakup.

Stream Lil Mo's R&B offering "Broken Heart" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My heart got broke
I didn't know how to act
Had questions for God
How could you do me like that
What did I wrong?
Is karma paying me back?

Lil Mo
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Mo Returns To The R&B Scene With "Broken Heart" Single
00
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject