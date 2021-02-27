Lil Mo Returns To The R&B Scene With "Broken Heart" Single

It's been a while since we received new music from Lil Mo. The celebrated singer is responsible for belting out a few of our favorite R&B and Hip Hop hits, including "Superwoman Pt. II" and "Can't Let You Go" with Fabolous, as well as "Hot Boyz" with Missy Elliott, "Wifey" with Next, "Take Me Away" Featuring Maino, and "Put It on Me" with Ja Rule and Vita. As much as she's respected by her fellow artists and fans alike, Mo hasn't released a new album since 2014's The Scarlett Letter.

Over the years, fans have seen Lil Mo make a few reality television appearances on shows like R&B Divas: Los Angeles, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and Love & Hip Hop New York. It looks like Mo is back in the studio because she recently released her latest single "Broken Heart," and she may be pulling from real-life circumstances as inspiration. Her tumultuous marriage with estranged husband Karl Dargan has been played out for a global audience, and on the track, Mo is trying to rebuild after a shattering breakup.

Stream Lil Mo's R&B offering "Broken Heart" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My heart got broke

I didn't know how to act

Had questions for God

How could you do me like that

What did I wrong?

Is karma paying me back?