Lil Migo Returns With Hot New Track, “Rumors 3”

Back in March, we shared Lil Migo’s latest project, KING OF THE TRAP. Months later, the Memphis rapper has returned with a new single, titled “Rumors 3.”

In the past, Migo has collaborated with the likes of Rich The Kid, Yo Gotti, Jacquees, and Moneybagg Yo, just to name a few, but on his latest track he chose to roll solo, with AceC, Einer Bankz, and Hozay on production.

“Toast up, n*gga got a bottle in the air, I finally can say a n*gga done made it,” the rapper boasts in the song’s first verse before dropping bars about having “gold on my neck like the treasury” and “buying expensive things.”

The track comes in at just over two minutes but has a strong, consistent flow from the start that pairs perfectly with the beat’s braggadocious vibe.

“F*ck who ain’t supporting. I’m stepping on u n*ggas necks that’s why y’all don’t [want] me winning. I MAKE IT LOOK EASY, I’M BALLING FOR SEASONS P*ssy #TOASTUP,” the “ROCKSTAR” artist told his Instagram followers over the weekend.

Stream Lil Migo’s “Rumors 3” below and let us know how you feel about it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, fifty shots in the car, when I move, gotta move like I’m the president

Ayy, I don’t need practice, I ball like I'm AI, I know I’m the best in it

She want to fuck 'cause I'm havin' this gold on my neck like the treasury

Ran up this money, I can’t let a bitch come and try to get the best of me