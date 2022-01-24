Lil Migo Drops Opulent New Video for "Migo Sh*t" With Quavo

Lil Migo gets the head huncho Quavo to appear in the "Migo Sh*t" visuals.

Back in November of 2021, Lil Migo released his King Of The Trap 2 project. This was released on the heels of the aptly named King Of The Trap, which dropped earlier in the same year. King Of The Trap 2 is host to tracks like "Dangerous," with Blac Youngsta, "Roots," featuring Duke Deuce, and "Trapped," with OJ Da Juiceman. Though these features are notable, the most fitting song on the body of work is appropriately named "Migo Sh*t" and features the leader of the Migos himself, Quavo.

Quavo handles the first verse and the hooks, delivering the talents that he's most known for over the years. The track instantly catches your ear, a signature attribute displayed throughout Quavo's career. Lil Migo enters, keeping the same energy provided prior to his verse. While his verse isn't anything out of the ordinary, it more than serves its purpose. Both artists brag about having it, and it definitely shows in the accompanying visuals.

As can be expected with YRN artists, money is the motive. Through the entirety of the video, money can be seen falling to the floor and covering every surface the eye can see. The mansion that serves as the setting is decadent, the strippers are abundant, and the diamonds in the chains are dancing along to the track. The song is short enough that it lends to replay value, and Quavo's hook will certainly have Migos fans listening again and again.

What do you think about Lil Migo and Quavo's latest track? Let us know in the comments.