Lil Migo Delivers New Album “King Of The Trap 2” Featuring Quavo, Fresco Trey, Blac Youngsta & More

Back in March, Memphis rapper Lil Migo released KING OF THE TRAP, featuring appearances from Rich The Kid, Big 30, Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, Jacquees, and Moneybagg Yo. On November 19th, the “BALL” artist dropped off the project’s sequel, King of the Trap 2.

The latest release is made up of 15 tracks, and sees Lil Migo link up with frequent collaborator Blac Youngsta on “Dangerous” and “F Da Rap Game,” as well as Fresco Trey on “We Ball.” Other noteworthy names on the tracklist include Quavo on “Migo Shit,” Duke Deuce on “Roots,” Lil Jairmy on “Stuck To The Seat,” and OJ Da Juiceman on “Trapped.”





“I worked so hard on this tape, many long nights for this,” the Tennessee-born star wrote on Instagram following the project’s release. “I wanna thank all my fans for waiting this was worth it…I NEED THE WORLD TO GET ME TO #1 CAUSE THIS SHIT SO HARD. I WANNA THANK EVERYBODY WHO WAS APART OF MY DREAM. LETS KEEP SUPPORTING EACH OTHER & WINNING.”

Stream King of the Trap 2 below and share your favourite track in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Sergeant

2. Dawg Ass

3. Migo Shit (feat. Quavo)

4. Dangerous (feat. Blac Youngsta)

5. Yeezy Slides

6. Roots (feat. Duke Deuce)

7. Rumors 3

8. Stuck To The Seat (feat. Lil Jairmy)

9. Exotic

10. We Ball (feat. Fresco Trey)

11. F Da Rap Game (feat. Blac Youngsta & Maui Mac)

12. No Mo Wock

13. Trapped (feat. OJ Da Juiceman)

14. Slip Of Gold

15. Patience