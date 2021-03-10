Lil Migo Cements Himself As The "Big Dog"

Lil Migo recently dropped off his brand new album King Of The Trap, featuring appearances from 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, Rich The Kid, and more -- you can listen to the entire project right here. For an early sample, consider the lead single "Big Dog," which puts Lil Migo's talents on display over a minor-key trap banger.

Despite the up-tempo pace of the instrumental, Lil Migo opts to pull back his flow, his Memphis swagger evident in his presence. If she see this ice I'll bet the bank she'll come fuck me tonight," he warns. "Can't fuck with grimy n***as, they be the ones that come take your life." He proceeds to switch up the flow for the second verse, keeping things engaging as he fires off lines at a rapid pace. "Four in the pineapple Fanta, feeling like Michael with Dirty Diana," he raps. "Glock on me, no MC Hammer / you try me you probably get killed up on camera."

Though his rap name may not be the most original moniker in the world, it would be unwise to sleep on the self-declared King Of The Trap. Check out "Big Dog" now, and should you like what you hear, support the Memphis rapper's debut project and run those numbers up.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Four in the pineapple Fanta, feeling like Michael with Dirty Diana

Glock on me, no MC Hammer

You try me you probably get killed up on camera

