Lil Meech has reportedly been arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing a $250,000 Richard Mille watch. The 22-year-old confirmed on social media that he was released on bond the same day he was arrested.

According to TMZ, police say Meech went to Haimov Jewelers in Miami back in February and put down $80,000 on a $250,000 watch, but never paid the remaining balance and still kept the watch. Police also claim he attempted to then trade the piece for a different watch at a different store.



Jerod Harris / Getty Images

All-in-all, Meech was reportedly booked on two counts of first-degree grand theft and one count of organized fraud.

The actor/rapper responded to news of his arrest with a video on Instagram, during which he jokes about needing to get back to filming the upcoming second season of 50 Cent's latest Starz series, Black Mafia Family. In the show, he plays his real-life father, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory.

In addition to his role on BMF, Meech has also played a recurring character in HBO's Euphoria named Travis. He's also been cast in Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming film, Taurus, alongside Megan Fox, Ruby Rose, and Lil Tjay.

Check out Meech's response to his arrest on Instagram below.





[Via]