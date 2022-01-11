Cancel the 10 Year Challenge, because Lil Mama just won. If you've been on Instagram over the past few days, you may have seen some of your friends and favourite celebrities partaking in a new internet trend where they upload a photo from 2012 and one from 2022 to see how much they've changed and grown over the last decade.

The concept is not exacly anything new, but it's always fun to see what pictures people chose to share of themselves, and it's particularly interesting when users put a fun twist on the assignment, like the New York-born "Lip Gloss" hitmaker decided to.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Lil Mama shared her snapshot from 10 years ago to her Instagram story, but instead of using an actual portrait of herself, she grabbed one of "Like You" singer Bow Wow, who she's frequently been reminded how much she looks like throughout her career.

"2012 #10yearchallenge," she captioned it. On her next post, Mama shared a red carpet picture that sees her wearing an elegant strapless black gown, her hair in a high blonde bun and a gold clutch in her hands. "Was [and] still [am] getting my shit together," she wrote alongside a crying laughing emoji.





As you could've guessed, the internet absolutely loved the hilarious joke; @theneighborhoodtalk shared it to Instagram, and hundreds of people have flocked to the comments to express their joy.

"I knew it was coming sooner or later," one viewer wrote. Others added "she embraced what y'all used to try and hurt her [for]. I love this for her," and "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em was a person."

"Cravin" singer DaniLeigh is another one of the stars who's shared throwback photos in honour of the ongoing 10 Year Challenge – read more about that here, and let us know what you think of Lil Mama's antics in the comments.