It's been quite some time since Lil Mama has gifted her fans with a new project. The multi-talented artist stormed the charts back in 2007 when she released her hit track "Lip Gloss," but after she made that stage move at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Lil Mama became the target of the public, and since that time, she's been ensnared in quite a few controversies.

She's continued to release music, even dropping her mixtape Take Me Back in 2015, and her latest single, "Shoe Game," came out in 2018, but there still hasn't been much from the rapper on the music front for a while. Her acting credits have continued to build as she's been featured on reality shows like MTV's The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars and WeTV's Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, but it looks like the 30-year-old rapper has something cooking in the kitchen.

Lil Mama took to her Instagram account to give the public a sneak peek of a new jam she's been working on. She asked her followers if she should drop the record and it was a resounding "yes," with Remy Ma even sliding into her comments with a request for the instrumental. Listen to Lil Mama's latest and let us know if you think she's got a hit on her hands.