The Breakfast Club, comprised of Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angel Yee, has been known to talk with some of the hottest artists about their careers and future endeavors. A few years ago, Lil Mama appeared as a guest. While things started smoothly for the rapper, the interview resulted in her shedding a few tears due to touchy subjects.

Although it happened a long time ago, apparently, Lil Mama has not forgiven the cast, mainly Charla, for their remarks.

Last week, Charlamagne interviewed Fat Joe on his Comedy Central Show, Hell of a Week. The two men talked about the sudden death of rapper PNB Rock, and other artists who have lost their lives due to gun violence. "It's so dangerous to be a rapper these days. It's the hardest job out there right now, because they comin' at you either way. Either way, they tryin' to put you in jail, or your own people tryin' to kill you," said Joe.

While their talk garnered a lot of appreciation, Lil Mama felt the need to call out the host. She hopped in the comment section and wrote, "@cthagod is a b*tch a** n*gga too. Why, because when I review the tapes on how he tried to trick me, a black young successful woman from the bottom, out of my spot. He actually goes on the list with the cops, killers, fed and other haters."

She continued by labeling Charlamagne as jealous, adding, "... it be your own people. Gotta secure yourself though." The artist respected Fat Joe, though, claiming he "dropped a lot of gems."

Charlamagne has not responded to Lil Mama's comment as of yet.