For years, there has been a running joke about how similar Lil Mama and Bow Wow look. The two have been in the same room on more than one occasion, so we know that they're not actually the same person, but they look as though they could definitely be brother and sister.

Lil Mama has been under fire for the last week because of comments that critics have picked apart as being transphobic. The rapper suggested that by allowing children to change their assigned genders, there's a larger scheme in place to depopulate the world. "So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a drivers license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or 'change' their gender?" asked Lil Mama on Twitter.

A few days after her comments gained media attention, she doubled down on them, saying, "We have to be very sensitive and mindful when we're dealing with our children. We are not talking about grown people who can make the choice to do and be whatever they choose to do and be."

The LBGTQIA2+ community has been commenting on Lil Mama's remarks, and the rapper clearly does not understand how hurtful her words were. She returned on Wednesday with more thoughts on the matter, joking about how she can possibly be transphobic if she's also Bow Wow.

"I have a question. How can I be transphobic if I'm Bow Wow?" she joked on Instagram Stories.



Instagram

This has been a hot topic since Zaya Wade's latest talk with Michelle Obama, in which the 13-year-old was praised for the strength to be herself.

This is probably something that Lil Mama will want to educate herself on before she makes any further jokes. What do you think of this?