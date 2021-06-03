This week began with an enormous tragedy, as the Hip-Hop community lost one of its young rising stars. News broke that Lil Loaded had sadly passed away at the age of 20, and the next day, the late rapper's lawyer alleged that Lil Loaded's death was the result of suicide. In a statement to TMZ, Ashkan Mehryari said, "Sadly, Mr. Robertson passed away earlier today as a result of a reported suicide," he wrote in a statement."

While Cedar Hill Police continues to investigate Lil Loaded's death, heartbreaking new details have revealed that his mother was the person to discover his body and call the police. According to Complex, Lil Loaded's mother called the police on Monday to report an attempted suicide after she found her son with a gunshot to the head, and when authorities arrived at the scene, she was reportedly on the porch crying.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

According to Complex, Lil Loaded's mother noticed that her 20-year-old son was extremely upset while going through a breakup on Sunday night, which echoes the rumor that his suicide was the result of Loaded finding out that his girlfriend had cheated on him. This chilling news also coincides with reports of troubling messages being posted to his Instagram story on the day of his death.

"Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of all the blessings that have been put in my life," Lil Loaded wrote in his final Instagram Story post. "Sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless I want to thank you for how far I've come and the people you've put in my life to keep me grounded and humble through everything and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes I know you love all of your children and I'm ready for my heart and soul to Join you."

Stay tuned as this story continues to develop. Rest in peace, Lil Loaded.

