Lil Loaded's Estate Releases "Cell Tales" On 1 Year Anniversary Of His Death

Aron A.
May 31, 2022 11:36
Lil Loaded's "Cell Tales" marks the first posthumous release since his death in 2021.


It's officially been a year since the untimely passing of Lil Loaded. The budding star was on pace to becoming one of the hottest new artists after releasing projects like Criptape and A Demon In 6lue

His estate has released Loaded's first posthumous single to commemorate the anniversary of his death titled, "Cell Tales." The melancholic record explores the vulnerability in Loaded's music as he reflects on pain and loneliness.

"As we come to the end of mental health awareness month, I wanted to share a new song from Lil Loaded,” the rapper's mother said in a statement. “I appreciate all his fans for the love that you gave to my baby boy and I know we all miss him very much. As we approach the first anniversary of his passing, I want to shed light and send love to those who are suffering quietly as well as their loved ones. Please know that mental health awareness is so real and so important.”

Check out Loaded's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm gon' smoke my opps, they be dyin' with that Glock again
Hit him all up in his body, bet his ass won't smile again
Vegetarian shit, broccoli
Hit 'em with that Glockie heat

