Lil Loaded Lives Up To His Name On "Hit Em Up"

Up-and-comer Lil Loaded is sure talking the talk and walking implied by his stage name on his new single, "Hit Em Up." The Dallas native dropped the track on Friday, illustrating the development of a drive-by shooting. The rising star has come up with a myriad of different ways to describe the act of firing a gun, from "hitting" to "smacking" to "knocking" his target out. Other than the omnipresent theme of gunfire, there isn't much else going on in "Hit Em Up," besides the immediately catchy hook that the title of the track becomes. Loaded also dropped some visuals for the single, bringing a comedic tone to the contents of the song by flexing a nerf gun for the duration of the video. Rest assured, you do not want to run into Loaded and his crew of nerf-gun-toting friends; they could take an eye out with their foam darts. Check out the "Hit Em Up" single and visuals and comment your thoughts below.

Quotable Lyrics

This sh*t deeper than a ship, on the net

Knock some flesh right of his neck

Choppas f*ck him just like sex

And this sh*t deeper than a ship, on the gram

Click clack let that choppa blam

Instead he calling me 'fam'