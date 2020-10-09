Lil Loaded Enlists Polo G For Reflective New Single "While I'm Here"

Lil Loaded just dropped his album A Demon in 6lue and he's definitely showing his growth with every new release.

Over a brooding beat from producers OthelloBeats & SephGotTheWaves, the Dallas rapper implores you to give him his roses while he can still smell them: "show love while I'm here, don't wait until I'm dead."

Chicago rapper Polo G stops by to offer some poignant reflections on street life, lamenting "my hood looking up to me like I'm they only hope/no soldiers left behind, so I keep all my homies close."

All in all, it's a solid offering from the rising Texas rapper. You can watch the new visuals for "While I'm Here" below and as always, share your thoughts with us in the comments. A Demon in 6lue is available on all streaming services now.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm from Chiraq, the streets'll spark, no we don't pay the hitters

Don't give no f*ck, they send slugs through the bravest n****s

Where single moms have it hard, tryna raise a killer

Felt so much pain, keep taking drugs 'til I can't remember

It can be your right hand mans, you never know

Dealing with these deaths, keep taking xans just to cope

Clutching on this chopper, I know you reap what you sow

Got me riding with this Drac' like I'm signed to OVO