Lil Loaded Enlists Polo G For Reflective New Single "While I'm Here"

Dre D.
October 09, 2020 18:03
While I'm Here
Lil Loaded Feat. Polo G

The 6locc 6a6y links up with Chicago's Polo G for the first single from "A Demon in 6lue."


Lil Loaded just dropped his album A Demon in 6lue and he's definitely showing his growth with every new release.

Over a brooding beat from producers OthelloBeats & SephGotTheWaves, the Dallas rapper implores you to give him his roses while he can still smell them: "show love while I'm here, don't wait until I'm dead."

Chicago rapper Polo G stops by to offer some poignant reflections on street life, lamenting "my hood looking up to me like I'm they only hope/no soldiers left behind, so I keep all my homies close."

All in all, it's a solid offering from the rising Texas rapper. You can watch the new visuals for "While I'm Here" below and as always, share your thoughts with us in the comments. A Demon in 6lue is available on all streaming services now.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm from Chiraq, the streets'll spark, no we don't pay the hitters
Don't give no f*ck, they send slugs through the bravest n****s
Where single moms have it hard, tryna raise a killer
Felt so much pain, keep taking drugs 'til I can't remember
It can be your right hand mans, you never know
Dealing with these deaths, keep taking xans just to cope
Clutching on this chopper, I know you reap what you sow
Got me riding with this Drac' like I'm signed to OVO

