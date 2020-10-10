mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Loaded Drops "A Demon In 6lue" Ft. Polo G & YG

Aron A.
October 10, 2020 13:42
175 Views
10
3
CoverCover

A Demon In 6lue
Lil Loaded

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The "6locc 6a6y" rapper further showcases his versatility on his new project, "A Demon In 6lue" ft. YG, Polo G & NLE Choppa.


Hailing out of Duncanville, Texas, Lil Loaded has been outdoing himself with each release. The rawness of his delivery and the unadulterated depiction of the streets is met with an up-in-your-face, fiery flow. Following the release of 2019's 6locc 6a6y and the success of the remix of the titular track ft. NLE Choppa, he's increased his buzz, dropping off several other collaborations that've been heating up.

Now, he returned with his latest body of work A Demon In 6lue. Laced up with seventeen songs in total, Lil Loaded showcases his versatility in approaching different types of production. He can snap over Honorable C.N.O.T.E.'s production just as easily as he can get melodic and vulnerable on songs like, "Woken Dreams." A Demon In 6lue also includes features from NLE Choppa, Polo G, and YG

Check it out below. Is Lil Loaded the next up from Texas? Sound off in the comments. 

Lil Loaded
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  3
  175
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
dropping on
2020-10-10
Lil Loaded YG polo g NLE Choppa
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lil Loaded Drops "A Demon In 6lue" Ft. Polo G & YG
10
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject