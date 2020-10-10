Lil Loaded Drops "A Demon In 6lue" Ft. Polo G & YG

Hailing out of Duncanville, Texas, Lil Loaded has been outdoing himself with each release. The rawness of his delivery and the unadulterated depiction of the streets is met with an up-in-your-face, fiery flow. Following the release of 2019's 6locc 6a6y and the success of the remix of the titular track ft. NLE Choppa, he's increased his buzz, dropping off several other collaborations that've been heating up.

Now, he returned with his latest body of work A Demon In 6lue. Laced up with seventeen songs in total, Lil Loaded showcases his versatility in approaching different types of production. He can snap over Honorable C.N.O.T.E.'s production just as easily as he can get melodic and vulnerable on songs like, "Woken Dreams." A Demon In 6lue also includes features from NLE Choppa, Polo G, and YG.

Check it out below. Is Lil Loaded the next up from Texas? Sound off in the comments.