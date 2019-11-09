The Queen Bee has a new love in her life, and she's not afraid to flaunt it. The last time fans saw the pint-sized emcee with a partner was Mr. Papers, real name Jeremy Neil, who is also the father to Kim's daughter Royal Reign. Photos of Lil Kim and her new man popped up on social media after her boyfriend, who goes by the name The Great, shared pictures of the couple looking happy and in love.

"I Never thought I would meet a woman that works as hard as me," he wrote in the caption. "This beautiful soul and I are so much alike it’s scary, Team♋️ 😍🥰." Kim shared his loving sentiments in his comment section, but her ex took the opportunity to call attention to himself. Mr. Papers shared a clip on social media that showed him looking at The Great's pictures while shedding tears. Playing in the background was Jay Z's 2001 single "Song Cry."

Jay raps: "That's your fault, how many times you forgiven me? / How was I to know that you was plain sick of me? / I know the way a n*gga livin' was whack / But you don't get a n*gga back like that / Sh*t, I'm a man with pride, you don't do sh*t like that / You don't just pick up and leave and leave me sick like that."

Papers captioned his clip with a "shrug" emoji and Kim's fans have been debating if he was trolling the 9 rapper. Some even called the move "toxic," but you check out the clip for yourself below.