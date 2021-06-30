Mr. Papers has always been pretty protective over Lil' Kim, the mother of his daughter. The two have had a rocky relationship for years but they seem to be close again, perhaps even trying for Baby No. 2 in the near future. On Wednesday, Mr. Papers defended the love of his life from troll comments made by 50 Cent on his public Instagram page, clowning Kim's look during a recent performance.

Posting a side-by-side comparison of Lil' Kim's performance look and an owl, Fiddy told his audience, "Who did this shit, [eyeball emoji] this ain’t right."

In the comments, it didn't take a long time for Mr. Papers to stand up for his girlfriend, warning Fif that he should consider keeping Kim's name out of his mouth.

"Leave my wife out the Jokes Ya heard," said the rapper in the comments.

Fiddy hasn't commented back to Mr. Papers yet, but this may actually serve as fuel for the Power executive producer to keep going. He loves to be told what not to do, and if he's being warned against trolling Lil' Kim, he may be even more anxious to trash her next time.

This isn't the only trollery that 50 Cent got done today. The rapper also posted a supportive message for Bill Cosby, celebrating the disgraced comedian's release from prison. Read more about that here.



