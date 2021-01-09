Just a few years ago, Lil Kim was in a tight spot. Her beef with Nicki Minajwas not working in her favor, her new music at the time was not being accepted well, and the rapper seemed to be losing her grounding. However, the comeback game is strong with this one. Lil Kim is still getting paid. The veteran rap diva will be narrating BET's second season of American Gangster: Trap Queens. Jeezy was the voice of season one, so having Lil Kim do this season is a decent follow-up. The first five episodes of the series will drop on Thursday, Jan. 14. It will highlight the most notorious female gangsters such as Perrion Roberts, Brandi Davis, Dwen Curry, Tiffani Rose Peak, and Shauntay Henderson.

In a statement, the show’s executive producer Frank Sinton teased the scope of the upcoming season. “While addressing social issues such as systematic racial and gender disparities, the stories this season vary from thrilling to shocking and everything in between,” he said.

Lil Kim has been in the spotlight more recently because of rumors that she and Foxy Brown will be entering into a Verzuz battle. The rumors have been shot down by Swizz Beatz, although fan speculation keeps the hopes for the battle alive.

