Nicki Minaj is a hot button subject of conversation and has been for over a decade.

Since exploding onto the scene alongside Drake as the faces of Lil Wayne's YMCMB Cash Money sub-label in the early 2010's, Minaj has garnered a ton of publicity, and has been used as internet fodder by fans and media alike.

Amidst the The Pinkprint rapper's recent return to social media following the birth of her child and her husband's ongoing legal troubles resulting from an alleged sexual assault, Minaj has been the subject of much conversation surrounding her "beef" with fellow female NYC rapper, Cardi B. However, despite attempts to reel both Halle Berry and Winnie Harlow into the supposed war between the two, it was another beef that caused tensions to flare elsewhere.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In a recent Facebook post, Angela Yee, a co-host and staple on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, posted footage from am interview with Lil Kim. In the interview, Kim explains her beef with Minaj, and claimed that Birdman and Cash Money didn't want her near the then-upcoming superstar.

However, the clip Yee posted is nine-years-old, and while Kim and Minaj had their differences back in the day, the "Crush On You" rapper let Yee know she did not agree with trying to stir up any old beef.

"Why are we bringing this up, this interview is how many years ago?," Kim commented on Yee's Facebook post. "Like really Angela Yee??? This sh*t is WACK but go Viral!"

