Last Friday, Lil Kimdelivered her fifth studio album, 9. The veteran femcee has spent the last seven days continuing to promote her record while giving nods to other artists in the hip hop industry who have supported her long-awaited project. She highlighted a message from her good friend Remy Ma, who Kim says will also appear on part two of 9, and later the Brooklyn rapper shared a video clip of Kevin Gates, who she says is one of the wisest people she knows.



The video shows Kevin in the middle of a Shade 45 interview when he's asked about female artists that he's interacted with that have made an impact. He mentions Kimberly Jones, noting that when they worked together, presumably on their 2016 collaboration "#Mine," Kim tried to pay him for his feature but he wouldn't take the money. Gates said he told Kim that he admired her, and then, in true Kevin Gates style, he drifted into the TMI zone about what he used to do while staring at her photos.

In the caption of the clip, Lil Kim wrote, "I Am IN LOVEEE with this man!! And not in any disrespectful way at all because the @realdrekagates is my sis and one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen. But to know @iamkevingates is to fall completely in love with him. We would be on the phone for hours and I don’t even realize it because his words of wisdom feeds my soul. I could be upset and ready to do something crazy and he would make me see things a whole different way."

"I got some of my best knowledge from him," the rapper continued. "He is super talented, kind, and one of my dearest friends. THANK U FOR EVERYTHING U HAVE DONE FOR ME AND MY FAMILY AND BEING A BIG PART OF MY MOTIVATION FOR MY ALBUM '9' LOVE U KEVIN! U R HIM!!!!!!!! 👑❤️" Check out the video below.