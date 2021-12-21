mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil' Kim Seduces Saint Nick On Christmas Song "Big Santa Papi"

Alex Zidel
December 21, 2021 14:58
2.7K Views
019
4
Ncredible Records/Republic RecordsNcredible Records/Republic Records
Ncredible Records/Republic Records

Big Santa Papi
Lil Kim

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (17)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
17 MAKE IT STOP

Lil' Kim's new holiday single "Big Santa Papi" is on the soundtrack to Nick Cannon's "Miracles Across 125th Street."


Lil' Kim is making noise with the release of her new holiday song, titled "Big Santa Papi," which was included on the soundtrack to Nick Cannon's Miracles Across 125th Street. The 47-year-old rapper is trending on social media right now because of the sultry new record, in which she seduces Santa Claus and tells him she knows exactly why he zoomed down her chimney.

The raunchy track has resulted in a myriad of reactions online, with hip-hop fans saying that this isn't the best they've heard from the Queen Bee. Many are confused about this song and Kim's delivery, wondering what the rapper has left in the tank for future releases.

As people continue to share their thoughts on Lil' Kim's new holiday single, let us know what you think in the comments.


Quotable Lyrics:

Santa wanna get all up in my business
Santa wanna get it poppin' this Christmas
Santa wanna throw some dollars on my wishlist
Santa can I bust it open like a big gift?

Lil Kim
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  19
  4
  2.7K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Kim Nick Cannon christmas santa Miracles Across 125th Street
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil' Kim Seduces Saint Nick On Christmas Song "Big Santa Papi"
019
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject