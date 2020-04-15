To Bhad Bhabie's credit, this girl has a clap-back ready for anybody who wants the smoke. She's basically fearless.

The seventeen-year-old rapper has been under fire for the last month -- who are we kidding... she's been under fire for the last three years, pretty much -- for allegedly being a poster child for cultural appropriation. The teenager has been accused of speaking with an unnatural accent, darkening her skin with make-up, and wearing wigs to "black-fish" her fans.

In her most recent fight against her critics, Bhad Bhabie brought Lil' Kim and Tarzan (!?!?) into the battle.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Lil' Kim wears a foundation - no disrespect to Lil Kim, I'm actually a fan of hers - but the girl wears a foundation that's too light for her face. The girl went and got a nose job to have a smaller nose to be like white people. Y'all don't see that? She literally got surgery to make herself a white person... and y'all don't say a goddamn word about her. But I put on a foundation that makes me look tan," she said about Kim."

As expected, the iconic rapper has responded with some shade of her own.

"That Lil Kim hate different," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "How tf I become a target in the middle of a pandemic? There's more important things going on in the world but you better believe when this is all over ima put a date and address on it and seal it with a kiss."

Oof. What do you expect to happen between Kim and Bhabie when the pandemic ends?