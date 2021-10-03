Lil Kim jokingly referenced her 2003 song "The Jump Off" during a photo shoot on her Instagram with a Sprite can Saturday. Her latest stage outfit matches Sprite's iconic lime green as a reference to her iconic bar about the soda can.

"I could make a @sprite can disappear in my mouth," she captioned photos of her look. "Me and my team been putting these liquid latex outfits together for the tour for a month."

She also asked her fans, "Which color do you think I’m going to do next?"



"The Jump Off" was featured on Kim's third studio album, La Bella Mafia.

She raps on the track, "Don't he know Queen Bee got the ill deep throat? / Uh! Let me show you what I'm all about / How I make a Sprite can disappear in my mouth."

Kim is currently performing on the Legendz of the Streetz tour with a star-studded list of other popular artists including Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Trina, Boosie Badazz, and DJ Drama.

The tour stops in Atlanta, Memphis, Miami, Houston, and other cities from now through the end of October.

Check out Kim's Instagram post below.

