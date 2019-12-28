The Queen Bee is the latest star to sit down with Elle and sing a few songs that pop into her head for the publication's Song Association series. The web-centered interviews feature a celebrity who is given a random word and in 10 seconds, they must sing a lyric that includes said word. With Lil Kim in the hot seat, you'd think that the emcee would drop bars from some of our favorite rappers, but that wasn't necessarily the case.



Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty Images

To kick things off, Kim was given the word "one." Biggie's "One More Chance" was an obvious choice, but Kim went with the nursery rhyme, "One, two buckle my shoe..." The word "Heart" brought about Jodeci's 1993 track "My Heart Belongs to You" while "time" had Kim singing Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time."

"Money" had Kim rocking and rapping to Cardi B's hit single "Bodak Yellow." She was in the holiday spirit with "Silent Night" after being given the word "night," but the word "light" switched things up as Kim rapped her single "Lighter's Up." She even took a moment to reflect on her debut album Hard Core and which tracks are her favorites from the project.

"When I first heard my first album for the very first time—it's so funny 'cause they were playing my whole album almost on the radio," she said. "My two favorite songs was 'Queen B*tch" and "Drugs." Those were my two favorite songs. It's always a great feeling when you hear songs on the radio, when you hear people playing your songs in the club...it's just like, it's the life. It gives you life." Watch Kim's hits and misses in her full Song Association feature below.