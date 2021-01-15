In the first season of BET's American Gangster, the network gave viewers an inside look at the criminal activities of famed figures like Tookie Williams, Ricky Ross, Nicky Barnes, Lorenzo "Fat Cat" Nichols, and more. For the second season, American Gangster: Trap Queens is highlighting crime bosses who are women, and we previously reported that Lil Kim will be narrating the series. The first five episodes were shared on BET+ today (January 14), and Kim recently spoke about her connection with one of the women featured and what she hopes the viewing audience takes from the show.

“I speak about Brandi a lot,” said Kim of Brandi Davis, a "drug boss" out of Detroit who reportedly has ties to El Chapo and the Black Mafia Family. “I feel like we might’ve been in the same room a few times around the whole BMF movement and all of that stuff. I knew the guys so it’s, like, she probably was in the room with us a couple times.”

“What I liked is she never stopped persevering," Kim added about Davis. "Even at the end, you can tell, she looks like she’s destined to be someone. Everybody has a past. You can’t be judged on your past but you make the decision to become a better person ultimately, you know what I mean? And I like that most of the girls have made the decision to become a better person.”

American Gangster: Trap Queens is airing now on BET+. Check out a few posts from the network about the show below.

