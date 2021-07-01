Most rappers are more than happy to share their "Top 5" or "Top 10" lists, but Lil Kim is keeping her choices close to the chest. The music legend recently appeared on the 2021 BET Awards stage to help honor Queen Latifah by performing "U.N.I.T.Y.," but prior to her sharing her talents, Kim chatted with AllHipHop on the red carpet. She was asked about what she has coming up next and Lil Kim quickly plugged her forthcoming memoir,The Queen Bee.

"I have a book coming out in November, so, remember that," the rapper began. "That will be the beginning of the next level and phase of Lil Kim, just keep watching and you'll see."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Kim vocalized her excitement about the memoir's release and suggested that there are portions of her life that have yet to be addressed publicly. "People think they know me, but they don't, you know what mean?" she said. Before being rushed off, the interviewer wanted to know Lil Kim's "top five rappers dead or alive," and it was clear that the New York femcee didn't want to ruffle any feathers.

"Oh! I plead the fifth," she answered. "'Cause I have so many. I don't want to sit here and just forget anybody." However, she dropped off two names. "Everyone knows Biggie is always in my heart so...and everyone knows I love Drake." Fans are still curious as to what her other choices may be, but Kim at least shared two of those five choices.

Check out the clip of Lil Kim on the 2021 BET Awards red carpet below.