Lil Kim has officially confirmed that she'll be performing at Lovers & Friends Festival, after talking to Snoop Dogg, who is a promoter and booking agent for the show, about using her name on the lineup without her knowledge. The lineup for Lovers & Friends, a music festival taking place on Saturday, May 9th, at Dignity Health Sports Park in L.A., was announced on Tuesday, much to the excitement of throwback hip hop and R&B fans everywhere.

However, speculation about the lineup's legitimacy quickly began circulating, after artists like Twista and Mase publicly denied any involvement with the festival despite appearing on the flyer. Though Twista later retracted his comment, folks also noticed that acts like T-Pain and Megan Thee Stallion were already scheduled to perform at different festivals—Rolling Loud and Broccoli Festival, respectively—that same day. Lil Kim, who was also listed as a billed artist on the lineup, even took to Instagram stories to declare that the whole festival was fake as she had no part in this. Lovers & Friends was quickly getting Fyre Fest comparisons, as fans began having doubts about whether this show was actually happening.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg, who revealed that he is a promoter and booking agent for the event, hopped on social media to clear up the confusion. He indicated that all of the artists besides Lil Kim were "100% confirmed," and asked her to DM him so that they could work things out directly. It looks like Snoop was successful, as Kim has confirmed that she will indeed be playing Lovers & Friends.

"THE CHECK HAS CLEARED," she wrote on a photo of the updated flyer. "Thank uncle @snoopdogg guys cause if it wasn’t for him this would not be happening but y’all know how much I love Cali and Uncle Snoop. See ya’ll May 9th, 2020." While we're glad to see that Kim is still on the lineup, it appears that at least one artist, Foxy Brown, has been removed, and another, Trick Daddy, has been added. Mase's name still appears on the flyer, though, so hopefully he's worked things out with Snoop the same way Kim did. Presale tickets are officially on sale now for Lovers & Friends.