Lil Kim Makes Her Return On "9" Ft. Rick Ross, OT Genasis, City Girls, Rich The Kid, & More

Fourteen years following her last project, the Queen Bee has returned. Lil Kim recently rocked the BET Awards with a medley of her most memorable hit songs and received the I Am Hip Hop Award at the coveted ceremony. Now the veteran rapper is ready to share 9 with the world after enduring delays that have kept the record out of the hands of fans. "I had no idea it would take this long, but it did," the 44-year-old rapper told the New York Post. "I’ve had so many ups and down and bumps and bruises, some things I couldn’t get around... It’s all about timing. I’m very spiritual, so I feel like God does everything in timing. And this was God’s timing."

The nine-track album hosts diverse features from artists like Rick Ross, Musiq Soulchild, Rich The Kid, OT Genasis, and City Girls—and this is only the first installment. According to Kim, we'll receive Part 2 of 9 sometime early next year. "I have so many songs," she said. "I probably recorded anywhere between 30 and 40 [tracks]." On 9, Kim shows sides of her artistic self that she's never revealed before, so expect to hear a slightly different Lil Kim than you're used to. Let us know which tracks you think are standouts.

Tracklist

1. Pray for Me ft. Rick Ross & Musiq Soulchild

2. Bag

3. Catch My Wave ft. Rich The Kid

4. Go Awff

5. Too Bad

6. You Are Not Alone

7. Found You gt. OT Genasis & City Girls

8. Auto Blanco

9. Jet Fuel