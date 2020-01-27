Lil Kim is one of the original sex symbols of Hip-Hop, laying down the blueprint for women like Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, Cardi B and, yes Barbz, Nicki Minaj to show a little skin while spitting bars in the booth. For GRAMMYs 2020 weekend, the Queen Bee decided to step out for a little afterparty action to show us once again who started the "Hip-Hop vixen" trend.



Photo by OGUT/Star Max/GC Images/Getty

Showing to all off while heading to Tao in West Hollywood following the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony, Kim was decked out head to toe in a form-fitting black outfit. Actually, the only thing not matching her all-black-everything get-up was the equally fresh alligator skin handbag in blue that she rocked to accessorize it all. With a see-through skirt and a blazer that did little to cover what lied beneath, areola included, we couldn't help but be reminded of Kim's debut with her classic first album Hard Core where she hit the most infamous squat in a leopard bikini that the rap world has seen thus far. It's a clear reminder that, while fame may come and go on a music tip, fly fashion is forever. Kim, as we can clearly see above, has no problems keeping up in the latter department.

Check out more fly examples of Lil Kim's sex bomb fashion sense below: