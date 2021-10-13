Lil' Kim continuously falls into 50 Cent's trap, feeding him a reaction to each one of his shady posts. This morning, the rapper posted and deleted a video mocking Kim, once again. The clip mocked Kim's dance moves by comparing it to a troll. And while many others found this to be humorous, Kim concluded that Fif's exhibiting signs of creepy behavior.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Kim slid into the comment sections of Fif's post where she put him on notice for how "obsessed" he's come across. She explained how "this one ain't it" before trying to spin the narrative to prove that she's always on his mind. "U fallin off Im too bad and too fly in this video u reaching now but we all know whyyyyy," she wrote. "Can we say obsessed with Kimmie much... Keep 'em coming boo boo only let's me know I'm on ur brain 24/7 I love it!"

Interestingly enough, Kim suggested that she's a better memester than Fif since the video has "been out months ago."

"Get off my pussy Curtis," she continued. "P.S. why do I feel like im in a lesbian quarrel didn't know I had a girlfriend named Curtis... somebody crushin hard we'll get thru this babes." She concluded by plugging her forthcoming memoir.

This is the first time Fif's taken aim at Lil' Kim in the past few months. Her boyfriend Mr. Papers issued a warning to Fif before Kim claimed that she left 50 Cent hanging for a dinner date.

Check out Lil Kim's response to 50 Cent below.