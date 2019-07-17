Fourteen years after Lil Kim released her album The Naked Truth, the Queen Bee returns with her latest effort, 9. The release of this record has been shrouded in mystery as Kim has shared on social media that if it was up to her, 9 would have already been in our hands. However, there have been some hiccups with her record label which has delayed the album, in turn frustrating the rapper.

Yet, the Girl's Cruise star has pressed forward with all of her projects as fans await more news about 9. During ESSENCE Fest, Kim gave insight into her forthcoming project by sharing why she decided to title her record with a number. “The name of my album is 9," she said, according to TheGrio. "I feel like I have to elevate as an artist. It’s for me and it’s also for my fans. I got things on there for them that I know they’re going to want to hear. I got to give them what I started off with because I can never abandon that, but at the end of the day, I have to show elevation. Nine is a spiritual awakening moment for me."

She added by explaining the significance of the number nine throughout her life. “My baby was born June 9th," Kim stated. "My baby can be the sweetest baby and then ‘Uh oh, there goes the Gemini.’ Biggie passed away on March 9 and then it’s 2019. And there were nine members in Junior M.A.F.I.A., that’s how it started. So, that number is very powerful for me. In this album, you’re gonna feel my spiritual growth. It’s still gonna be me though. I still have to give you the sexy, raunchy, fly, gangsta Kim.” Are you looking forward to 9?