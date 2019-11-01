The loss of a parent, especially if you were close, is never easy for anyone. Recently, Trina's mother passed away from cancer, and although the rapper wanted to take time to grieve, she continued to perform for her fans while mourning the death of her mother. "We all grieve differently and this is the hardest loss I’ve endured to say the least!" she wrote in a tribute to her mom. "In this phase, I may even stumble a bit but I can’t let up on what I’ve built as a woman and as an entertainer."



Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

In a recent post on social media, Lil Kim shared that she, too, has been coping with the loss of a parent. The Queen Bee uploaded a photo of herself with Trina as the pair looked to be having a good time at one of Kim's shows. However, in the caption, Kim wrote that while she may have looked normal, she'd just learned that her father died that day.

"I was so distraught and had to put on a brave face and keep working because I had a show that same night," Kim said, adding that Trina visited her backstage to console her. "When @trinarockstarr came into my dressing room we instantly bonded. She comforted me and it was exactly what I needed in that moment. It’s as if her Mom and my Dad brought us together and healed our friendship. 💔❤️ We both have angels watching over us 👼🏾🙏🏾❤️." Check out the photos below.