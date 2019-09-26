Lil Kim Calls On O.T. Genasis & City Girls For New Single "Found You"

Lil Kim continues to roll out new music ahead of her forthcoming album 9, which unfortunately is still without a release date. After hitting us with songs like “Go Awff” and “No Auto Blanco” recently, Kim decides to return to the scene today and share her newest single called “Found You” featuring O.T. Genasis & City Girls.

Putting a flip on Bubba Sparxx’s “Ms. New Booty,” listen to the provocative new single and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes, and will be accompanied with an announcement from Lil Kim tomorrow, which we hope is the album release date. Stay tuned.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl I found you, Ms. New Booty

Super thick, pussy wet like a jacuzzi

Grab my ball in the pool in a mood

She just want a real hot boy like Juvie