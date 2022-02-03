mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Kim & Timbaland Linked Up On "The Jump Off"

Aron A.
February 03, 2022 13:52
168 Views
31
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

The Jump Off
Lil Kim Feat. Mr. Cheeks
Produced by Timbaland

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Some classic Lil Kim for this week's #TBT.


Timbaland's production in the early 2000s just hits differently. His work with Missy Elliott and Aaliyah in the late 90s, as well as credits on tracks with East Coast heavyweight labels like Bad Boy and Roc-A-Fella helped shape an era. His choice of samples came from left-field -- a practice that remains the cornerstone of his production style -- and produced timeless bangers that still sound as good today as they did 20 years ago.

In 2003, Lil Kim unveiled her third studio album, La Bella Mafia led by the Mr. Cheeks-assisted single, "The Jump Off." Timbaland brings out the marching band on this one with crispy snares and triumphant horns charging the production. Kim's seductive and assertive flow brings a dominant presence to the track as she and Mr. Cheeks salute the hustlers and ballers.

Quotable Lyrics
Black Barbie dressed in Bulgari
I'm tryin' to leave in somebody's Ferrari
Spread love, that's what a real mob do
Keep it gangsta look out for her people 
I'm the wicked bitch of the east, you better keep the peace
Or out come the beast
We the best still there's room for improvement
Our presence is felt like a Black Panther movement

Lil Kim Mr. Cheeks Timbaland
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Kim & Timbaland Linked Up On "The Jump Off"
31
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject