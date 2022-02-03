Lil Kim & Timbaland Linked Up On "The Jump Off"

Timbaland's production in the early 2000s just hits differently. His work with Missy Elliott and Aaliyah in the late 90s, as well as credits on tracks with East Coast heavyweight labels like Bad Boy and Roc-A-Fella helped shape an era. His choice of samples came from left-field -- a practice that remains the cornerstone of his production style -- and produced timeless bangers that still sound as good today as they did 20 years ago.

In 2003, Lil Kim unveiled her third studio album, La Bella Mafia led by the Mr. Cheeks-assisted single, "The Jump Off." Timbaland brings out the marching band on this one with crispy snares and triumphant horns charging the production. Kim's seductive and assertive flow brings a dominant presence to the track as she and Mr. Cheeks salute the hustlers and ballers.

Quotable Lyrics

Black Barbie dressed in Bulgari

I'm tryin' to leave in somebody's Ferrari

Spread love, that's what a real mob do

Keep it gangsta look out for her people

I'm the wicked bitch of the east, you better keep the peace

Or out come the beast

We the best still there's room for improvement

Our presence is felt like a Black Panther movement

